Hailing from the north shore of Massachusetts, as a Visual & Motion Designer at Microsoft, I create print, digital, and motion ads and campaigns for various Microsoft brands and retailers across North America. I apply my advanced design knowledge in color, layout, typography, and illustration to build captivating and consistent visuals that align with the brand guidelines and the retail partners' expectations.



I graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Digital Art & Design from Lynn University, where I honed my skills in web design, presentation design, motion design, creative writing, and storyboarding. I also have experience as a freelance graphic designer, where I partnered with the president of THE HUNTER YEANY COLLECTIVE and designed engaging and interactive pitch decks and business cards for different clients and events. I am always open to new opportunities and eager to learn from others. I am passionate about creativity and innovation, and I enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to deliver high-quality and impactful design solutions.



I am a big fan of ensuring that I make those around me smile and we’re able to share some laughs. Outside of work, my hobbies include: playing guitar, writing music/creative writing in general, sketching, spending time with family, and working out.