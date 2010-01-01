Presenting my online portfolio! I have included as much as possible, but there is so much more to see behind the scenes. So, please feel free to reach out with any questions, and click-thru to see my full resume.
Hailing from the north shore of Massachusetts, as a Visual & Motion Designer at Microsoft, I create print, digital, and motion ads and campaigns for various Microsoft brands and retailers across North America. I apply my advanced design knowledge in color, layout, typography, and illustration to build captivating and consistent visuals that align with the brand guidelines and the retail partners' expectations.
I graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Digital Art & Design from Lynn University, where I honed my skills in web design, presentation design, motion design, creative writing, and storyboarding. I also have experience as a freelance graphic designer, where I partnered with the president of THE HUNTER YEANY COLLECTIVE and designed engaging and interactive pitch decks and business cards for different clients and events. I am always open to new opportunities and eager to learn from others. I am passionate about creativity and innovation, and I enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to deliver high-quality and impactful design solutions.
I am a big fan of ensuring that I make those around me smile and we’re able to share some laughs. Outside of work, my hobbies include: playing guitar, writing music/creative writing in general, sketching, spending time with family, and working out.
I have Attention Deficit Disorder, which could have been considered a stumbling block many times. But during those times where I felt unsure about my capabilities, art was always my comforting distraction. I realized later that this was a reason to have confidence in myself. The given definition of having ADD is "a neurological disorder that causes a range of behavior problems such as difficulty attending to instruction, focusing on schoolwork, keeping up with assignments, following instructions, completing tasks, and social interaction." Yet, somehow I and many others display that we can work through that definition and prove ourselves far more capable than expected. So, to end, how does Art Done Digitally and Attention Deficit Disorder correlate? Just a common acronym being ADD.
